BRIEF-Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

April 20 Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

* Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

* Says proposals garnered support with over 99% of votes cast, representing over 86% of all outstanding votes

* Deal expected to close in mid-May if approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)