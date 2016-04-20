BRIEF-Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC
* Says proposals garnered support with over 99% of votes cast, representing over 86% of all outstanding votes
* Deal expected to close in mid-May if approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants