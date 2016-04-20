版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

April 20 Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global receives shareholder approval for acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

* Says proposals garnered support with over 99% of votes cast, representing over 86% of all outstanding votes

* Deal expected to close in mid-May if approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

