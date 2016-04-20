版本:
BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences provides update on phage therapy Phase I trial

April 20 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp :

* AmpliPhi Biosciences provides update on Phase I trial: phage therapy well tolerated in first cohort

* Expect to complete trial mid-year and report final data later in 2016

* There were no apparent drug-related adverse events reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

