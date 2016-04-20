BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences provides update on phage therapy Phase I trial

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp :
* AmpliPhi Biosciences provides update on Phase I trial: phage therapy well tolerated in first cohort
* Expect to complete trial mid-year and report final data later in 2016
There were no apparent drug-related adverse events reported
Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year