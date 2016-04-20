版本:
BRIEF-Harleysville Savings Financial posts Q2 EPS of $0.36

April 20 Harleysville Savings Financial Corp :

* Harleysville savings financial corporation announces regular cash dividend and second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

