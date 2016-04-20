版本:
BRIEF-Cardinal Financial Corp posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.39

April 20 Cardinal Financial Corp :

* Cardinal announces first-quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 3.31 pct for Q1 2016

* Qtrly net interest income increased 12 pct, to $30.7 million from $27.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

