BRIEF-Union Bankshares Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.39

April 20 Union Bankshares Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Union bankshares announces first quarter ended march 31, 2016 earnings and quarterly dividend payment

* Union bankshares inc says declared a $.01, or 3.7%, increase in regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.27 to $0.28 per share

* Net interest income was $5.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 compared to $5.6 million for same period in 2015