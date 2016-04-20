BRIEF-Transforce posts Q1 earnings per share c$5.09

April 20 Transforce Inc :

* Transforce announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.15 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.32 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue c$934.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$948.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$5.09

* Qtrly revenue before fuel surcharge from continuing operations up 1 pct to $866.7 million

* "U.S. economy remains healthy driven by resilient consumer spending, which bodes well for P&C and TL segments"

* "In canada, economy remains depressed by low oil prices"

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.32