BRIEF-Transforce posts Q1 earnings per share c$5.09

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Transforce Inc :
* Transforce announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.32 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue c$934.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$948.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$5.09
* Qtrly revenue before fuel surcharge from continuing operations up 1 pct to $866.7 million
* "U.S. economy remains healthy driven by resilient consumer spending, which bodes well for P&C and TL segments"
* "In canada, economy remains depressed by low oil prices"
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year