BRIEF-Benton sells champion graphite project to Benton Capital Corp.

April 20 Benton Resources Inc

* Benton sells champion graphite project to Benton Capital Corp.

* Deal for a payment of 1 million shares to benton and subject to a 2% NSR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

