BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners raises div by 5 pct to $0.481 per unit

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Phillips 66 Partners LP :
* Phillips 66 Partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
* Declared a first-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.481 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year