BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners raises div by 5 pct to $0.481 per unit

April 20 Phillips 66 Partners LP :

* Phillips 66 Partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution

* Declared a first-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.481 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

