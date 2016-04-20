版本:
BRIEF-Golden Arrow Resources announces $2.1 mln private placement financing

April 20 Golden Arrow Resources Corp:

* Brokered private placement; engagement of investor relations

* Non-Brokered private placement financing of 7.8 million units at a price of $0.27 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

