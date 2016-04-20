BRIEF-Graco posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.70

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Graco Inc :
* Graco reports first-quarter results
* Says maintain outlook for the full year of low to mid single-digit organic constant currency growth for Graco worldwide
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.70
* Continue to anticipate Contractor Americas will grow high single digits for full year 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $309.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net sales for thirteen weeks ended March 25, 2016 was $304.9 million versus $306.5 million for thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year