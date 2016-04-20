版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-First National Bank Alaska posts Q1 EPS of $31.55

April 20 First National Bank Alaska :

* Q1 earnings per share $31.55

* First National Bank Alaska announces unaudited results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

