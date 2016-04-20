版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Civista Bank names Charles Parcher Chief Lending Officer

April 20 Civista Bank

* Civista bank names charles parcher chief lending officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐