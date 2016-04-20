版本:
BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 operating earnings per share $0.58

April 20 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.58

* Penns woods bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

