BRIEF-RLI Q1 operating earnings per share $0.54

April 20 Rli Corp

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RLI reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

