BRIEF-CTM expands US footprint with East Coast acquisition

April 20 Corporate Travel Management Ltd

* Acquisition of travizon for us$21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

