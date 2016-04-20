BRIEF-Trueblue Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

April 20 Trueblue Inc

* Trueblue reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.35

* Q1 revenue $646 million versus i/b/e/s view $665.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $675 million to $690 million

* Estimates fy revenue in range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17