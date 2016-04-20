BRIEF-Trueblue Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Trueblue Inc
* Trueblue reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.35
* Q1 revenue $646 million versus i/b/e/s view $665.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $675 million to $690 million
* Estimates fy revenue in range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year