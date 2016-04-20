BRIEF-Servicenow Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

April 20 Servicenow Inc

* Servicenow reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $305.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $300.9 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 subscription revenues between $284 and $286 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $332 million to $335 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.355 billion to $1.38 billion

* Sees fy subscription revenues between $1,195 and $1,210 million

* Servicenow inc sees q2 total billings between $370 and $375 million

* Servicenow inc sees fy 2016 total billings of approximately $1.60 billion

* Q2 revenue view $333.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S