BRIEF-Knight Transportation Q1 earnings per share $0.28

April 20 Knight Transportation Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Knight transportation reports first quarter 2016 revenue and earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Knight transportation inc qtrly total revenue $272.1 million , down 6.3 percent

* Q1 revenue view $279.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

