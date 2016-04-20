BRIEF-Tractor Supply Q1 earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Tractor Supply Co
* Tractor supply company reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Tractor supply co qtrly comparable store sales increased 4.9% compared to a 5.7% increase in prior year period
* Tractor supply co says company is reiterating fiscal 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year