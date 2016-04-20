BRIEF-Tractor Supply Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 20 Tractor Supply Co

* Tractor supply company reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Tractor supply co qtrly comparable store sales increased 4.9% compared to a 5.7% increase in prior year period

* Tractor supply co says company is reiterating fiscal 2016 outlook