BRIEF-PTC reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 PTC Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC announces second quarter fy'16 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $273 million versus i/b/e/s view $292.2 million
* Sees Q3 total revenue $287 - $292 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 - $0.06; non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31-$0.36
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 - $0.18; non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52-$1.62
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.16 billion - $1.175 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year