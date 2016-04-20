版本:
BRIEF-PTC reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

April 20 PTC Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PTC announces second quarter fy'16 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $273 million versus i/b/e/s view $292.2 million

* Sees Q3 total revenue $287 - $292 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 - $0.06; non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31-$0.36

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 - $0.18; non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52-$1.62

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.16 billion - $1.175 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

