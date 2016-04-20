BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G Chinese patent license agreement with Hisense

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm signs 3G/4G Chinese patent license agreement with Hisense
* Qualcomm has granted Hisense a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000
* Royalties payable by Hisense consistent with terms of rectification plan submitted by Co to China's national development and reform commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year