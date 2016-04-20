BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G Chinese patent license agreement with Hisense

April 20 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm signs 3G/4G Chinese patent license agreement with Hisense

* Qualcomm has granted Hisense a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000

* Royalties payable by Hisense consistent with terms of rectification plan submitted by Co to China's national development and reform commission