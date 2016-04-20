BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Las Vegas Sands Corp
* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.88 billion
* Las Vegas Sands reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Operating environment in Macao remained challenging during quarter
* Q1 consolidated adjusted property EBITDA of $917.6 million versus $1.05 billion
* On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd. Decreased 7.9% to $1.63 billion in Q1 of 2016
* On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd. Decreased 7.9% to $1.63 billion in Q1 of 2016
* Adjusted property EBITDA for sands China Ltd. Decreased 2.5% to $517.9 million in Q1 of 2016
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year