BRIEF-Greenhill & Co says Q1 revenue rose 8 pct to $66.9 million

April 20 Greenhill & Co Inc

* Greenhill & Co. reports first quarter earnings per share of $0.14

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $66.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

