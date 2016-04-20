版本:
中国
2016年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Genticel reports additional results

April 20 Genticel Sa

* Genticel reports additional results at 12 months from phase 2 trial of hpv immunotherapeutic candidate, gtl001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

