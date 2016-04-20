BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort Q1 earnings per share $ 0.26

April 20 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

* Monarch Casino & Resort reports first quarter net revenue of $49.8 million and adjusted ebitda of $11.0 million inclusive of $1.4 million of reno property enhancement expenses

* Q1 revenue $49.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $49.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.26