BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort Q1 earnings per share $ 0.26

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc
* Monarch Casino & Resort reports first quarter net revenue of $49.8 million and adjusted ebitda of $11.0 million inclusive of $1.4 million of reno property enhancement expenses
* Q1 revenue $49.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $49.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.26
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year