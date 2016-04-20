BRIEF-Plexus Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Plexus Corp
* Plexus announces fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 to $0.81 excluding items
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $619 million versus i/b/e/s view $615.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $640 million to $670 million
* "expect to sustain target operating margin range as we exit fiscal 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year