BRIEF-Plexus Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

April 20 Plexus Corp

* Plexus announces fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 to $0.81 excluding items

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $619 million versus i/b/e/s view $615.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $640 million to $670 million

* "expect to sustain target operating margin range as we exit fiscal 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)