BRIEF-Werner Enterprises Inc Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Werner Enterprises Inc
* Werner Enterprises reports first quarter 2016 revenues and earnings
* Werner Enterprises Inc quarterly diluted earnings per share $0.28
* Werner Enterprises Inc quarterly total revenues $ 482.8 million , down 3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $493.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimate net capital expenditures for 2016 to be in range of $400 million to $450 million
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year