BRIEF-Lam Research qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.18

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Lam Research Corp
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $1.18
* Quarterly revenue $1.314 billion
* Lam research corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended march 27, 2016
* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year