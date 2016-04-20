BRIEF-Mellanox reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Mellanox Technologies Ltd
* Mellanox achieves record quarterly revenue in the first quarter 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 revenue $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.7 million
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $210 million to $215 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 Non-GAAP gross margins of 71 percent to 72 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $191.7 million
* Q2 revenue view $214.6 million
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year