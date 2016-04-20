BRIEF-Mellanox reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

April 20 Mellanox Technologies Ltd

* Mellanox achieves record quarterly revenue in the first quarter 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.7 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $210 million to $215 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 Non-GAAP gross margins of 71 percent to 72 percent

* Q2 revenue view $214.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S