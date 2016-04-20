BRIEF-UFPI reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.95

April 20 Universal Forest Products Inc

* UFPI reports record first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 sales $682.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $678.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross sales fell 3 percent due to an 8 percent decrease in selling prices due to lower lumber costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)