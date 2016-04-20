BRIEF-UFPI reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.95

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Universal Forest Products Inc
* UFPI reports record first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 sales $682.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $678.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross sales fell 3 percent due to an 8 percent decrease in selling prices due to lower lumber costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs