BRIEF-Exponent reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 20 Exponent Inc

* Exponent reports first quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue $83.16 million versus $80.29 million

* Exponent Inc says Q1 total revenues increased to $83.2 million from $80.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

