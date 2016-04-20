BRIEF-United Rentals Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40

April 20 United Rentals Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40
* Q1 revenue $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29 billion
* United rentals announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says "continue to expect our business to improve both
seasonally and cyclically"
* Sees fy 2016 total revenue $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion
* Fy2016 revenue view $5.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters
