BRIEF-American express Q1 earnings per share $1.45

April 20 American Express Co Says Global Commercial Services Reported First

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share at least $5.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.40 to $5.70

* Quarter net income of $485 million, down 6 percent from $517 million a year ago

* American express co says q1 consolidated provisions for losses were $434 million, up 3 percent from $420 million a year ago

* u.s. Consumer services reported first-quarter net income of $694 million, up 5 percent from $659 million a year ago

* American express co says q1 consolidated expenses were $5.5 billion, up 5 percent, from $5.2 billion a year ago.

* International consumer and network services reported first-quarter net income of $188 million, down 5 percent from $197 million a year ago

* American express co says at quarter end return on average equity (roe) was 23.6 percent, down from 29.0 percent a year ago

* Quarter net income of $357 million, down 3 percent from $369 million a year ago