April 20 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

* Natural grocers by vitamin cottage reports preliminary second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 sales $176.5 million to $178 million

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"anticipate q2 sales will be impacted by economic pressures in several of markets we serve"