BRIEF-Hexcel reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

April 20 Hexcel Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 sales $497.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $501.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
* Hexcel reports strong 2016 first quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.56
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion
* Hexcel Corp says increasing its quarterly dividend 10%,
from 10 cents per share to 11 cents per share
* Hexcel Corp sees FY 2016 free cash flow of $20 million to
$60 million
* Hexcel Corp sees FY 2016 on accrual basis capital
expenditures of $280 million to $320 million
