BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.10

April 20 Bank Mutual Corp

* Bank mutual corporation reports 26% increase in net income for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Net interest income increased by $484,000 or 2.8% during q1 of 2016 compared to same quarter in 2015