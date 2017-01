April 20 Brandywine Realty Trust

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.26 to $1.32

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 12.9 percent

* Brandywine realty trust announces $0.31 adjusted ffo per diluted share for the first quarter 2016 and increases 2016 adjusted ffo guidance range to $1.26 to $1.32 per diluted share

