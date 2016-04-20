BRIEF-Ashford Prime announces preliminary first quarter results

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Sees q1 adjusted FFO per share about $0.36 to $0.40
* Ashford prime announces preliminary first quarter results
* Says expects to report affo per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.40 for q1
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs