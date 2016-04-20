版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Prime announces preliminary first quarter results

April 20 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Sees q1 adjusted FFO per share about $0.36 to $0.40

* Ashford prime announces preliminary first quarter results

* Says expects to report affo per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.40 for q1

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

