BRIEF-Ashford Prime announces preliminary first quarter results

April 20 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Says expects to report affo per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.40 for q1

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S