BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.44

April 20 Kaiser Aluminum Corp

* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.51 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.44

* Qtrly value added revenue up 7% to $211 million

* Qtrly shipments 159 millions of LBS versus 158 millions of LBS

* Qtrly non-GAAP net sales $343 million versus $372 million

* Q1 revenue view $347.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 full year outlook remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

