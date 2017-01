April 20 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

* Lincoln Electric announces new share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend

* Approved new share repurchase program authorizing Co to repurchase up to 10 million of its outstanding common stock

* New program is in addition to 2.8 million shares remaining from prior program

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share