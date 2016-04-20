版本:
BRIEF-Lazard increases quarterly dividend

April 20 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard increases quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to $0.38 per share

* Voted to increase quarterly dividend on its outstanding class a common stock by 9% to $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

