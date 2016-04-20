BRIEF-Lazard increases quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Lazard Ltd
* Lazard increases quarterly dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to $0.38 per share
* Voted to increase quarterly dividend on its outstanding class a common stock by 9% to $0.38 per share
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs