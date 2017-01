April 20 Transenterix Inc

* Transenterix receives response from the fda on surgibot 510(k) submission

* Fda has determined that surgibot(tm) system does not meet criteria for substantial equivalence

"we are in process of reviewing all aspects of fda's communication"