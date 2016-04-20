版本:
BRIEF-Omega Flex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 20 Omega Flex Inc

* Omega Flex Inc announces 1st quarter 2016 earnings

* Net sales for Q1 of 2016 were $20.6 million, largely equivalent to Q1 of 2015, which had net sales of $21 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

