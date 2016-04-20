BRIEF-Streamline Health reports Q4 financial performance

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Streamline Health Solutions Inc
* Streamline health reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial performance
* Says revenue for three-month period ended january 31, 2016 declined 3.4 percent to $6.4 million
* Backlog at end of quarter was $67.1 million
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs