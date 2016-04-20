BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

April 20 Crown Holdings Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crown holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 sales $1.893 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.03 billion

* Qtrly global beverage can volumes grew 7%

* Beverage can growth projects on schedule

* In early 2017, we expect to start up our nichols, new york beverage can plant

* Beverage can plant in monterrey, mexico and second production line at osmaniye, turkey facility will begin production during year's q4