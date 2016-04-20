版本:
BRIEF-Harris & Harris Group nominates Kevin Rendino for election to its board of directors

April 20 Harris And Harris Group Inc :

* Harris & Harris Group nominates Kevin Rendino for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

