BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings announces pricing of IPO

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 20 (Reuters) -
* American renal associates holdings, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering
* American renal associates holdings inc says initial public offering of 7.50 million common shares priced at $22.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.