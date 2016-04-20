版本:
BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings announces pricing of IPO

April 20 (Reuters) -

* American renal associates holdings, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering

* American renal associates holdings inc says initial public offering of 7.50 million common shares priced at $22.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

