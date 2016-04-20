BRIEF-SL Green Realty Corp reports Q1 FFO per share $1.85 excluding items

April 20 SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp reports first quarter 2016 FFO of $1.85 per share before transaction costs; and EPS of $0.23 per share

* Q1 FFO per share $1.85 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $6.96 to $7.04

* Raising 2016 NAREIT defined FFO guidance to $8.17 to $8.25 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $455.4 million

* Combined same-store cash NOI increased 10.2 percent for Q1 as compared to same period in prior year

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $6.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 consolidated property same-store cash NOI increased by 10.5 percent to $156.4 million versus year ago

* Q1 unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI increased by 7 percent to $19.4 million versus a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)