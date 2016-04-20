版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Communities First Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 20 Communities First Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Communities first financial corporation earnings grow to record $0.26 per share in 1Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐