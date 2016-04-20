BRIEF-Winpak reports Q1 earnings per share 41 cents

April 20 Winpak Ltd

* Winpak reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue fell 0.6 percent to $198.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share 41 cents

* Capital spending for 2016 will be higher than in past several years at a level estimated to be between $75 million and $85 million

* Gross profit margins will likely fall a couple of percentage points from heightened levels experienced in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $202.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S